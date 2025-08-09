Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BBIO FY2025 Earnings

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.58 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,767,322 shares of company stock valued at $369,921,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

