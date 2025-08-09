Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unisys Q3 Earnings

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Unisys in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UIS. Wall Street Zen raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Unisys Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Unisys has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 139,896 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

