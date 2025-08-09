Erasca (ERAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Erasca to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Erasca Stock Performance

ERAS stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $396.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERAS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on shares of Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339,177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Erasca by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 197,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

