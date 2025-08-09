Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $34.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.9038.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

