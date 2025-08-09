Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

