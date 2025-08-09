EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EuroDry stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

