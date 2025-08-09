Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $345.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $345.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.