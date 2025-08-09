FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, anincreaseof54.8% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB opened at $2.81 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.84 million for the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

