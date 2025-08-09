Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,283 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 475.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Up 1.1%

Waters stock opened at $280.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.