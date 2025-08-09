Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,448 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $52,497,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283,744 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 256,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

