Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,122 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 264,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:SMG opened at $58.49 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

