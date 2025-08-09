Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,175 Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allete were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allete alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 78.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allete by 44.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allete during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allete by 646.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. Allete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Allete Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.