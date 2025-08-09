Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,499,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,647,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,747,000 after buying an additional 2,261,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,392,000 after buying an additional 2,191,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

