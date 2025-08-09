Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

