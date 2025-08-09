Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 150,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Capri by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

