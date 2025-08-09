Federated Hermes Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.