Federated Hermes Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Silgan by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $46.40 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

