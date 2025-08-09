Federated Hermes Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

