Federated Hermes Inc. Has $574,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.68.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.