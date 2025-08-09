Federated Hermes Inc. Has $579,000 Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 12.5% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $109,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,698.70. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,486 shares of company stock worth $3,114,545. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.