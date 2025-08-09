Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $552,000 in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 419,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,001,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Global Industrial Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

