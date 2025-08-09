Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Impinj by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,388.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

