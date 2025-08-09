Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $957,045. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

