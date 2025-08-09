Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $8,278,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

