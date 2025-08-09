Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 797.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE LVS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

