Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,558 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.