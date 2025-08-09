Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,969 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,081,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 192,765 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NSA opened at $29.76 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 367.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.96.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
