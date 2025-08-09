Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 45,027 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,027 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 247,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 909,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.08. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

