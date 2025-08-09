Financial Comparison: Matson (NYSE:MATX) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Matson alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matson and Janel World Trade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $3.42 billion 1.00 $476.40 million $14.79 7.26 Janel World Trade $183.18 million 0.26 $550,000.00 $2.18 18.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Janel World Trade. Matson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel World Trade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.8% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel World Trade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Janel World Trade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 14.26% 18.90% 10.95% Janel World Trade 1.46% 14.11% 2.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matson and Janel World Trade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 3 1 0 2.25 Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00

Matson presently has a consensus target price of $131.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Matson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matson is more favorable than Janel World Trade.

Summary

Matson beats Janel World Trade on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, food products, beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers vessel management and container transshipment services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. It serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Janel World Trade

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.