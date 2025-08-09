Financial Comparison: Perfect (PERF) and Its Peers

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Perfect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perfect has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perfect and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect $60.20 million $5.02 million 32.08 Perfect Competitors $2.15 billion $340.73 million -0.31

Profitability

Perfect’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect. Perfect is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Perfect and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect 9.52% 4.36% 3.51% Perfect Competitors -198.85% -65.80% -6.73%

Summary

Perfect beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

