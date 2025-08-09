Financial Review: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) versus Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Appian and Trident Digital Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00 Trident Digital Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Appian currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Trident Digital Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $617.02 million 3.50 -$92.26 million ($0.83) -35.05 Trident Digital Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Appian and Trident Digital Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trident Digital Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Trident Digital Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -2.62% N/A -2.88% Trident Digital Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Appian beats Trident Digital Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Trident Digital Tech

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

