Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, Q2, WEX, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that develop and deploy technology-driven solutions for traditional financial services—such as payments, lending, investing, and insurance—often via software, mobile apps, or digital platforms. These firms aim to disrupt or enhance banking and other financial operations by improving efficiency, reducing costs, and broadening access. Investors buy fintech stocks to tap into the growth potential of technology’s ongoing transformation of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $17.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,334.82. 351,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,445.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,234.89. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,360,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,430. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -351.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,983. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $64.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.68. 1,305,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. Q2 has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.89. 426,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,150. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 611,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.06. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 5,278,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

