First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,800 shares, anincreaseof52.5% from the June 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GRID stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

