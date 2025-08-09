Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 112,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 1,568,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 279,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.56 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

