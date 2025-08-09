Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $96.58, but opened at $74.30. Fortinet shares last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 14,887,574 shares traded.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

