Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

