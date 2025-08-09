Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $49,365.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $276,932.58. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 39,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,456,418.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,093,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,595,367.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,445 shares of company stock worth $1,541,734 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

