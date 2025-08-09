FY2025 EPS Estimate for GlobalFoundries Lifted by Analyst

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlobalFoundries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $32.29 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,473,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,018 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,298,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

