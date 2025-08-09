FY2025 EPS Estimate for Jacobs Solutions Raised by Analyst

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.01. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $150.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

