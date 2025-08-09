FY2025 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.20.

Shares of DUOL opened at $370.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.89 and its 200-day moving average is $391.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

