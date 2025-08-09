G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $3,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

