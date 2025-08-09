Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

