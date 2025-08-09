Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Globus Medical has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 13.58%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

