GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GMS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $11,913,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $19,713,586.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,244,280.90. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $109.42 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

