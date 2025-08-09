Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Up 15.9% on Strong Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $197.14 and last traded at $199.34. 83,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 208,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.05.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.82.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

