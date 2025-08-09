Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 469 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average is $208.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

