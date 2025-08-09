Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 11,077 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately39% compared to the average volume of 7,966 call options.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 5.0%

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $33.59 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.