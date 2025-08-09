Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital Group stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $55,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,700. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,950 shares of company stock worth $219,163. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

