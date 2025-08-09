Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$22.82 and last traded at C$52.99, with a volume of 248127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.67.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.5%

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total value of C$1,873,520.32. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.85, for a total transaction of C$1,073,263.95. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.83.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Great-West Lifeco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

