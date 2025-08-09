Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $496.49 million for the quarter.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDOT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 235.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 447,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 314,208 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

