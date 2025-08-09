Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $496.49 million for the quarter.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Dot Stock Performance
GDOT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
